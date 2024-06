Webb Wiggins is a keyboard virtuoso who has performed with a long list of top ensembles including Folger Consort, Dryden Ensemble, Kings Noyse, Chatham Baroque, Hesperus, Oberlin Baroque Ensemble, Catacoustic Consort, Baltimore Consort, Apollo’s Fire, Smithsonian Chamber Players, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and National Symphony.

Today's Beautiful Music features Webb Wiggins playing THE CARMAN'S WHISTLE, William Byrd's arrangement of a Tudor Era song.