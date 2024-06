June 14 is our annual celebration of Flag Day in the United States. It was on this date in 1777 that our flag was adopted by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.

Today's Beautiful Music features The Star-Spangled Banner, sung a cappella by the delightful, pure-toned voice of Musician 1st Class Amy Broadbent. She is Assistant Conductor of the U.S. Navy Sea Chanters, the official chorus of the U.S. Navy.