Old meets New today! My Beautiful Music offering features a new composition by a contemporary composer that features an instrument more closely associated with the baroque era. It's Caroline Shaw's Concerto for Harpsichord from a March 2024 Sound Salon performance. The musicians are violinists Rachell Ellen Wong and Carmen Lavada Johnson-Pájaro, violist Andrew Gonzalez, cellist Adaiha Macadam-Somer, bassist Ross Gilliland, and harpsichordist Byron Schenkman.