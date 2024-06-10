Beautiful Music NOW - Anthony Roth Costanzo

American countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo (ARC) sings in productions ranging from operas with acclaimed companies and festivals, to solo recitals, to cabaret with Justin Vivian Bond. His MYTHS series highlights the "personal, historic, and cultural dimensions of the mythic."

Today's Beautiful Music features Anthony Roth Costanzo from a July 2022 performance with Trinity Baroque Orchestra. He's singing the aria “The raptur’d soul defies the sword” from George Frideric Handel's oratorio THEODORA.

You can also use the link below to listen to my interview with ARC about his life and career.