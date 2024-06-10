© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Anthony Roth Costanzo

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 10, 2024 at 9:45 AM EDT
courtesy of the artist

American countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo (ARC) sings in productions ranging from operas with acclaimed companies and festivals, to solo recitals, to cabaret with Justin Vivian Bond. His MYTHS series highlights the "personal, historic, and cultural dimensions of the mythic."

Today's Beautiful Music features Anthony Roth Costanzo from a July 2022 performance with Trinity Baroque Orchestra. He's singing the aria “The raptur’d soul defies the sword” from George Frideric Handel's oratorio THEODORA.

You can also use the link below to listen to my interview with ARC about his life and career.
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOWLGBTQIA+Pride Month
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
