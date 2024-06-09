Beautiful Music NOW - Byron Schenkman

Byron Schenkman is a versatile and talented instrumentalist. The keyboard virtuoso plays harpsichord, piano, and fortepiano, and is a scholar of Historical Performance who pursued their musical training at New England Conservatory of Music and The Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. I will have the honor of interviewing Byron Schenkman in a few days for my Sunday Baroque Conversations podcast; what questions would you like me to ask?

Today's Beautiful Music features Byron Schenkman playing Sonatas by Joseph Haydn on the harpsichord from one of their 40+ recordings.