Beautiful Music NOW - Byron Schenkman

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 9, 2024 at 9:02 AM EDT
Shaya Bendix Lyon

Byron Schenkman is a versatile and talented instrumentalist. The keyboard virtuoso plays harpsichord, piano, and fortepiano, and is a scholar of Historical Performance who pursued their musical training at New England Conservatory of Music and The Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. I will have the honor of interviewing Byron Schenkman in a few days for my Sunday Baroque Conversations podcast; what questions would you like me to ask?

Today's Beautiful Music features Byron Schenkman playing Sonatas by Joseph Haydn on the harpsichord from one of their 40+ recordings.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
