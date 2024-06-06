© 2024 WSHU
Conversation with Davóne Tines

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona,
Julie Freddino
Published June 6, 2024 at 10:38 AM EDT
Bowie Verschuuren
/
Playbill

This June, join us in celebrating the vibrant voices and powerful stories of LGBTQIA musicians. Throughout Pride Month, we're revisiting conversations with some of the most influential and inspiring artists in classical music today.

"Davóne Tines Is Changing What It Means to Be a Classical Singer" … that was headline of a New Yorker article about the versatile bass-baritone. It's just one of many profiles of the extraordinary young musician and his passion for opera, gospel music, spirituals, and so much more. The award-winning musician spoke with Suzanne in 2021 about his life in music and his passion for singing.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's production director, and she's the host of Sunday Spotlight and producer of Sunday Baroque.
