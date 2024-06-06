© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Reginald Mobley

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 6, 2024 at 10:08 AM EDT
Reginald Mobley
Tristam Kenton The Guardian

Reginald Mobley is a countertenor. It's a male vocal range comparable to a female mezzo-soprano. And Reginald Mobley is one of THE top countertenors in the world!

Nowadays, countertenors often sing baroque music roles that would have been sung by castrati singers in the past. and great countertenors use their artistry to sing many different genres of music.

Today's Beautiful Music is his live performance with guitarist Brandon Acker of DREAM FACES.

I had the privilege of interviewing Reginald Mobley, and you can listen to our conversation using the link below.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
