Beautiful Music NOW - Thibaudet and Feinstein

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 2, 2024 at 8:54 AM EDT
Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Michael Feinstein
Michael Blank
Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Michael Feinstein

I always find it fascinating when musicians show their talents in many different genres of music. Today's Beautiful Music features internationally acclaimed French classical pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet with American singer and pianist Michael Feinstein. They collaborated on a program called TWO PIANOS: WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE? It features a variety of music by George Gershwin. This selection features them playing THE MAN I LOVE and RHAPSODY IN BLUE.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
