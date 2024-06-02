Beautiful Music NOW - Thibaudet and Feinstein

I always find it fascinating when musicians show their talents in many different genres of music. Today's Beautiful Music features internationally acclaimed French classical pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet with American singer and pianist Michael Feinstein. They collaborated on a program called TWO PIANOS: WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE? It features a variety of music by George Gershwin. This selection features them playing THE MAN I LOVE and RHAPSODY IN BLUE.