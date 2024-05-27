Beautiful Music NOW - Arlington Sons

In honor of Memorial Day, today's Beautiful Music is a special presentation. It's a performance of ARLINGTON SONS, a composition by Scott Eyerly that was commissioned by acclaimed bass-baritone David Pittsinger. (full disclosure -- David and I were undergraduate music department classmates at The University of Connecticut.) His father, Richard Pittsinger, had been a Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers, and David commissioned ARLINGTON SONS in tribute to him. This 2014 performance of this moving and poignant composition features David, his own son Richard, and The United States Air Force Band.