Beautiful Music NOW - FIGURE HUMAINE

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published May 26, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
Carmel Bach Festival

FIGURE HUMAINE is a cantata by Francis Poulenc for an unaccompanied double mixed choir of 12 voices. He composed it in 1943, when France was under Nazi occupation, setting texts from Paul Éluard’s 1942 anti-war poems, Poésie et vérité.

Today's Beautiful Music is a May 2020 performance in Oslo, Norway of FIGURE HUMAINE by The Norwegian Soloists' Choir, conducted by Grete Pedersen. The recording begins with a description of the piece and some of the context of its composition and premiere.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
