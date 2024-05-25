Trio Mediaeval: The Echoes Interview

On the next Echoes, the celestial sounds of Trio Mediaeval. This extraordinary group of singers channel sounds from the Middle ages up through contemporary composers. We talk to them about their quarter-century journey into the past. . Their latest album is An Old Hall Ladymass. Although they sing mostly in Latin, it’s not the words that will seduce you.

Linn Andrea Fuglseth : I just love the sound of the language, I must say. It’s also very poetic, the use of the words, like, the different descriptions of the Virgin Mary for instance. Like the Queen of the Seas and the Star of the Skies. It’s just really beautiful.

