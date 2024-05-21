Beautiful Music NOW - Barbara Hannigan

© 2024 WSHU
WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published May 21, 2024 at 9:26 AM EDT
Last week, the versatile and innovative singer and conductor Barbara Hannigan was named as Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra. The Canadian-born soprano forged her professional music career as a singer first, and then began conducting too.

She is known for performances in which she tackles both roles concurrently, and today's Beautiful Music shows her doing just that. Barbara Hannigan leads l'Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France while singing the opera La Voix Humaine by Francis Poulenc and Jean Cocteau.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
