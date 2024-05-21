Beautiful Music NOW - Barbara Hannigan

Last week, the versatile and innovative singer and conductor Barbara Hannigan was named as Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra. The Canadian-born soprano forged her professional music career as a singer first, and then began conducting too.

She is known for performances in which she tackles both roles concurrently, and today's Beautiful Music shows her doing just that. Barbara Hannigan leads l'Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France while singing the opera La Voix Humaine by Francis Poulenc and Jean Cocteau.