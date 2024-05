Chinese-American composer and violinist Chen Yi blends Chinese and Western traditions in her music. She earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the Central Conservatory in Beijing, and her Doctor of Musical Arts degree from Columbia University in New York. She is currently on the faculty of the Conservatory at the University of Missouri - Kansas City.

Today's Beautiful Music is Chen Yi's choral work, WRITTEN ON A RAINY NIGHT from her TANG POEMS.