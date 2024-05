There is such great energy in this May 2023 performance of a movement from the Concerto for violin and cello by Leopold Hoffman. Today's Beautiful Music features cellist Kristína Chalmovská, violinist Alfia Bakieva, and Solamente Naturali led by Miloš Valent. From the looks on their faces, their exchanged glances, and their overall physicality, it's a rare glimpse into behind-the-scenes interactions of musicians.