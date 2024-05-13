Music Interview: The Charles Ives Music Festival presents and Inextinguishable concert

On Sunday, May 19th the Charles Ives Chamber Music Festival will present a concert titled Inextinguishable, with a presentation by Martin Goldsmith of his film Winter Journey, which documents his parents' experiences during Nazi Germany and their decision to leave for America, as well as a new work, Inextinguishable, by Paul Frucht and music by Jewish composers who were interred in concentration camps. Paul talks with Kate about the different aspects of the concert and about his work, which he says is a plea for peace and love the prevail.