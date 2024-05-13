© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: The Charles Ives Music Festival presents and Inextinguishable concert

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published May 13, 2024 at 6:41 AM EDT
pexels.com

On Sunday, May 19th the Charles Ives Chamber Music Festival will present a concert titled Inextinguishable, with a presentation by Martin Goldsmith of his film Winter Journey, which documents his parents' experiences during Nazi Germany and their decision to leave for America, as well as a new work, Inextinguishable, by Paul Frucht and music by Jewish composers who were interred in concentration camps. Paul talks with Kate about the different aspects of the concert and about his work, which he says is a plea for peace and love the prevail.

Music
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington