Beautiful Music NOW - Margaret Brouwer

American composer and teacher Margaret Brouwer trained at Oberlin College and Michigan State University, and initially pursued a career as an orchestral violinist. The award-winning composer is known for her lyrical and melodic style.

Today's Beautiful Music is a concert performance of Margaret Brouwer's Sonata in Bb for clarinet and piano. The Cleveland Composers Guild presented this recital featuring clarinetist Ben Chen and pianist Mio Arai on April 21, 2024.