Beautiful Music NOW - Sir Wick

Johann Sebastian Bach's Suites for Unaccompanied Cello have been inspiring musicians for centuries. Composer Chad "Sir Wick" Hughes (b. 1977), a Detroit native, graduated from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor with a B.Mus in Composition, M.Mus from Kansas State University.

As a U of M student he first heard Bach's Suites wafting from the practice rooms, and he began seeking out the musical score and various performance. Eventually, cello professor Anthony Elliott asked "Sir Wick" to compose a piece for him.

Today's Beautiful Music features that composition -- the First Suite for Solo Cello, played by Anthony Elliott.