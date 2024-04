Quick -- when I say "Abbey Road Studios" what's the first thing you think of?? The Beatles, of course! So can you imagine what a thrill it is for musicians to use Abbey Road Studios for their recordings?

Today's Beautiful Music is the terrific WindSync woodwind quintet from a concert performance of an excerpt (Back in Time and In Heaven) from Miguel del Aguila's Quintet #2.

You can also watch WindSync's video about their experience recording at Abbey Road Studio!