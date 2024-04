Today's Beautiful Music is a moving favorite -- Ennio Morricone's Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso. This performance is from the 2018 Opus Klassik awards in Berlin. Two superstar soloists -- violinist Lisa Batiashvili and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason -- join Gimnazija Kranj Symphony Orchestra, a youth orchestra based in Slovenia. Close your eyes and let them transport you for five heavenly minutes.