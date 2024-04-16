Beautiful Music NOW - Lara Downes

Close your eyes and enjoy a few moments of pure bliss. Today's Beautiful Music features the artistry of pianist Lara Downes playing a sweet and touching solo by Florence Price called CLOUDS. You can almost imagine puffy clouds floating lazily overhead.

Lara Downes is a stunning and versatile musician, and I've had the privilege to interview her about her passion and gift for many types of music and her broad-based career. There's a link below to our conversation.