Leonara Duarte (1610-c.1678) grew up in Antwerp in a family of Portuguese Jewish heritage. She was steeped in art and music and culture, and learned to play harpsichord, lute, and viol as a girl. Leonara Duarte also composed music. Today's Beautiful Music is one of her seven five-part Sinfonias for viol consort, arranged for brass ensemble and played by Axiom Brass.