Beautiful Music NOW - Joan Szymko

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published April 10, 2024 at 10:18 AM EDT
courtesy of the artist

Joan Szymko is a composer and conductor who specializes in choral music. The Chicago-born musician states on her website: "My goal is to compose music that invites the audience in while challenging the notion that accessibility and musical integrity are incompatible concepts. I have composed choral music to be performed with actors, poets, Taiko drummers, modern dancers, aerialists and accordion players. I have set texts by fourth graders and Pulitzer Prize winners, medieval mystics and contemporary poets. I am drawn to texts that invoke divine grace, speak to the universal yearning for good and that nurture a compassionate heart."

Today's Beautiful Music is Joan Szymko's choral composition IT TAKES A VILLAGE sung by Eastern New Mexico University Singers.
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
