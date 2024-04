Today a total eclipse will pass over North America and, depending on where you live, you may be able to see it. There's a NASA link with more information about the eclipse.

And today's Beautiful Music is tailor-made by George Frideric Handel -- it's the aria TOTAL ECLIPSE, NO SUN, NO MOON from the oratorio SAMSON. Tenor Aaron Crouch performs with pianist Reese Revak... see the complete lyrics.