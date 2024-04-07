© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Pauline Viardot-García

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published April 7, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
Pauline Viardot-Garcia, 1860
Pierre Petit
Today's Beautiful Music is great fun! It features music by Pauline Viardot-García, a French mezzo-soprano and composer of Spanish descent, who lived from 1821-1910. She composed dozens of songs, and she was also known for her brilliant arrangements of music by other composers. These include creating vocal duets with piano of some of Johannes Brahms' Hungarian Dances.

Today you'll hear one of those featuring soprano Armine Vardanyan, mezzo soprano Anna Mayilyan, and pianist Elen Ghiiragosyan.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
