Beautiful Music NOW - Pauline Viardot-García

Today's Beautiful Music is great fun! It features music by Pauline Viardot-García, a French mezzo-soprano and composer of Spanish descent, who lived from 1821-1910. She composed dozens of songs, and she was also known for her brilliant arrangements of music by other composers. These include creating vocal duets with piano of some of Johannes Brahms' Hungarian Dances.

Today you'll hear one of those featuring soprano Armine Vardanyan, mezzo soprano Anna Mayilyan, and pianist Elen Ghiiragosyan.