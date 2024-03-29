Beautiful Music NOW - Jeannette Sorrell

Apollo's Fire founder & director Jeannette Sorrell is a trailblazing leader in the world of early music. The Oberlin Conservatory grad's list of teachers and mentors reads like a Who's Who of classical music: Robert Spano, Leonard Bernstein, Roger Norrington, and Gustav Leonhardt. In addition to her performing career, Jeannette Sorrell is also a passionate advocate who gives talks on entrepreneurial leadership, women as leaders, and building new audiences for the arts.

Today's Beautiful Music is Johann Sebastian Bach's ST. JOHN PASSION performed by Jeannette Sorrell and Apollo's Fire from their March 5, 2016 concert at Trinity Cathedral in Cleveland.

You can learn more about Grammy-winning musician Jeannette Sorrell, including listening to my two interviews with her.