Beautiful Music NOW - Mary Térey-Smith

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Genoa - July 1997
Dr. Mary Térey-Smith was a Hungarian conductor and musicologist who trained at Liszt Academy in Budapest and became resident conductor of the Tatabânya Symphony Orchestra.

She left Hungary in the 1956 Revolution, and relocated to Canada. In 1971, she earned her Doctorate in Musicology from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY. Dr. Térey-Smith was an expert in operas of the baroque and early classical eras, and was the artistic adviser for Capella Savaria, a Hungarian musical ensemble.

Today's Beautiful Music features Mary Térey-Smith leading the group in the first section of PASSIO JESU CHRISTI by Johann Friedrich Fasch.

Music Beautiful Music NOWWomen's History Month
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
