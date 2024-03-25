Beautiful Music NOW - Mary Térey-Smith

Dr. Mary Térey-Smith was a Hungarian conductor and musicologist who trained at Liszt Academy in Budapest and became resident conductor of the Tatabânya Symphony Orchestra.

She left Hungary in the 1956 Revolution, and relocated to Canada. In 1971, she earned her Doctorate in Musicology from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY. Dr. Térey-Smith was an expert in operas of the baroque and early classical eras, and was the artistic adviser for Capella Savaria, a Hungarian musical ensemble.

Today's Beautiful Music features Mary Térey-Smith leading the group in the first section of PASSIO JESU CHRISTI by Johann Friedrich Fasch.