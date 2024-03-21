Beautiful Music NOW - Eva Lymenstull

In 1890, at age 13, Pablo Casals bought a used copy of Johann Sebastian Bach’s 6 Suites for Unaccompanied Cello that changed his life and the life of every serious cellist since then. Casals swore by his routine of starting each day playing something by Johann Sebastian Bach.

Today's Beautiful Music features cellist Eva Lymenstull playing Bach's Cello Suite #1 in G. Eva Lymenstull is a Los Angeles-based baroque cellist and violist da gamba whose diverse career has taken her across North America and Europe as a soloist, chamber musician, continuo player and orchestral musician performing with some of the world's top ensembles.