Beautiful Music NOW - Eva Lymenstull

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 21, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
In 1890, at age 13, Pablo Casals bought a used copy of Johann Sebastian Bach’s 6 Suites for Unaccompanied Cello that changed his life and the life of every serious cellist since then. Casals swore by his routine of starting each day playing something by Johann Sebastian Bach.

Today's Beautiful Music features cellist Eva Lymenstull playing Bach's Cello Suite #1 in G. Eva Lymenstull is a Los Angeles-based baroque cellist and violist da gamba whose diverse career has taken her across North America and Europe as a soloist, chamber musician, continuo player and orchestral musician performing with some of the world's top ensembles.
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
