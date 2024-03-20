© 2024 WSHU
We apologize…105.7FM Sag Harbor is running at dramatically reduced power due to a technical issue. We’re working to repair it asap. Thank you for your patience.

Norah Jones finds inspiration in the quiet moments on 'Visions'

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published March 20, 2024 at 10:03 AM EDT
Joelle Grace Taylor
/
courtesy of the artist

When you need a little break from your hectic, busy world, maybe you put on some soothing music. Something warm and cozy. Maybe it's something by Norah Jones. But what does Norah Jones put on when she needs to unwind?

Sometimes, it's nothing at all.

"It's nice when I take a walk without clutter," Jones tells World Cafe during a video call. "That's when stuff pops into my head."

The Grammy-winning musician just released her latest album, Visions, and today she joins us to talk about how she often finds songwriting inspiration in silence.

Jones also gets into writing songs on guitar versus piano, working with young jazz pop star Laufey, and how much fun she had recording these new tracks with producer Leon Michels.

Set List

  • "Can You Believe"
  • "Running"
  • "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"
  • "Queen of the Sea"
  • "Staring at the Wall"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
