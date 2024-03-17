© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Ina Boyle

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 17, 2024 at 7:58 AM EDT
Happy Saint Patrick's Day! Today's Beautiful Music features songs by Ina Boyle, an Irish composer who lived from 1889-1967. Her early musical training was provided by her father and her governess, and she grew into an accomplished composer whose teachers included Ralph Vaughan Williams. Boyle composed a wide variety of works, including opera and ballet, choral, chamber and orchestral music, and more. Soprano Annie Barr McAllister sings some of Ina Boyle's songs from a 2021 concert performance with pianist Sooyeon Back, harpist Janna Young, and violist Judy Huang.
