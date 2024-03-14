Beautiful Music NOW - Florence Malgoire

Violinist Florence Malgoire grew up in a musical family. Her mother France Gombert played flute and her father Jean-Claude Malgoire led the early music group La Grande Écurie et la Chambre du Roy in which Florence played. She was also a member of La Petite Bande, a period instrument group that was led by her teacher, Sigiswald Kuijken. She went on to form her own musical ensembles, including Les Dominos. Florence Malgoire died in August 2023.

Today's Beautiful Music is LA SUPERBE, an unpublished sonata by Francois Couperin. Florence Malgoire leads her group Les Dominos.