We apologize…105.7FM Sag Harbor is running at dramatically reduced power due to a technical issue. We’re working to repair it asap. Thank you for your patience.

Beautiful Music NOW - Florence Malgoire

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 14, 2024 at 9:40 AM EDT
Jean Baptiste Millot

Violinist Florence Malgoire grew up in a musical family. Her mother France Gombert played flute and her father Jean-Claude Malgoire led the early music group La Grande Écurie et la Chambre du Roy in which Florence played. She was also a member of La Petite Bande, a period instrument group that was led by her teacher, Sigiswald Kuijken. She went on to form her own musical ensembles, including Les Dominos. Florence Malgoire died in August 2023.

Today's Beautiful Music is LA SUPERBE, an unpublished sonata by Francois Couperin. Florence Malgoire leads her group Les Dominos.
Music Women's History MonthBeautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
