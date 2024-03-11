Beautiful Music NOW - Holly Mathieson

Musician Holly Mathieson was born in Dunedin in New Zealand in 1981. She is a conductor who studied composition and analysis at The University of Otago, and orchestral conducting at The University of Melbourne Conservatorium, and earned her PhD in music from Otago. The award-winning conductor is Music Director of Symphony Nova Scotia in Canada, and regularly works with opera houses, ballet companies and orchestras across Europe, Australasia and North America.

Today's Beautiful Music features Holly Mathieson leading Symphony Nova Scotia playing one of her favorite pieces -- the Symphony #2 by Johannes Brahms. The online concert is preceded with the conductor discussing the symphony.