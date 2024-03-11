© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Holly Mathieson

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 11, 2024 at 10:16 AM EDT
Holly Mathieson conducting Dunedin Symphony, 2014.
Pieter Du Plessis
Holly Mathieson conducting Dunedin Symphony, 2014.

Musician Holly Mathieson was born in Dunedin in New Zealand in 1981. She is a conductor who studied composition and analysis at The University of Otago, and orchestral conducting at The University of Melbourne Conservatorium, and earned her PhD in music from Otago. The award-winning conductor is Music Director of Symphony Nova Scotia in Canada, and regularly works with opera houses, ballet companies and orchestras across Europe, Australasia and North America.

Today's Beautiful Music features Holly Mathieson leading Symphony Nova Scotia playing one of her favorite pieces -- the Symphony #2 by Johannes Brahms. The online concert is preceded with the conductor discussing the symphony.

Tags
Music Women's History MonthBeautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona