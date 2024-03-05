© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Beautiful Music NOW - Lili Boulanger

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 5, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
Lili Boulanger, 1913
Henri Manuel
Although her older sister Nadia was much more famous (and long-lived), Lili Boulangerwas a talented composer who showed great promise. Sadly, the promising young musician died in 1918 at the age of 24. Among her accomplishments, she was the first female winner of the Prix de Rome composition prize. It was 1913, and it was for her cantata FAUST AND HELEN. Today's Beautiful Music is Lili Boulanger's 1911 composition Les Sirènes for solo soprano and three-part choir.
Music Women's History MonthBeautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
