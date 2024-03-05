Beautiful Music NOW - Lili Boulanger

Although her older sister Nadia was much more famous (and long-lived), Lili Boulangerwas a talented composer who showed great promise. Sadly, the promising young musician died in 1918 at the age of 24. Among her accomplishments, she was the first female winner of the Prix de Rome composition prize. It was 1913, and it was for her cantata FAUST AND HELEN. Today's Beautiful Music is Lili Boulanger's 1911 composition Les Sirènes for solo soprano and three-part choir.