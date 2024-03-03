Beautiful Music NOW - Missy Mazzoli

For today's Beautiful Music I'm sharing a gorgeous performance of a compelling song --YOU ARE THE DUST -- by Missy Mazzoli. Singer Emily d'Angelo and pianist Sophia Muñoz are the performers.

The Grammy-nominated composer trained at Yale School of Music, the Royal Conservatory of the Hague and Boston University, and is currently Composer in Residence with the Bard College Conservatory of Music. Missy Mazzoli's works have been performed internationally, and you can use the links below to learn more about her.