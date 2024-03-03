© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Missy Mazzoli

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 3, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST

For today's Beautiful Music I'm sharing a gorgeous performance of a compelling song --YOU ARE THE DUST -- by Missy Mazzoli. Singer Emily d'Angelo and pianist Sophia Muñoz are the performers.

The Grammy-nominated composer trained at Yale School of Music, the Royal Conservatory of the Hague and Boston University, and is currently Composer in Residence with the Bard College Conservatory of Music. Missy Mazzoli's works have been performed internationally, and you can use the links below to learn more about her.

Music Beautiful Music NOWWomen's History Month
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
