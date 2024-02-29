© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Beautiful Music NOW - Leap Day

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 29, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
Ryan Hankins
/
WRTI
Lawrence Brownlee singing a part from Rossini's 'Otello' at WRTI, on Sept. 9, 2022.

On this Leap Day, today's Beautiful Music is by a composer born on February 29, 1792: Gioachino Antonio Rossini. We known him best for his 39 operas, including THE BARBER OF SEVILLE, SEMIRAMIDE, and WILLIAM TELL. Rossiini also composed lots of other music, including songs, piano solos, chamber music and sacred works. This is “Che ascolto? ahimé, che dici? from Rossini's opera OTHELLO performed by tenors Lawrence Brownlee & Khanyiso Gwenxane and pianist Grant Loehnig.

Learn more about Lawrence Brownlee, Khanyiso Gwenxane and Grant Loehnig.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
