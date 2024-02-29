Beautiful Music NOW - Leap Day

On this Leap Day, today's Beautiful Music is by a composer born on February 29, 1792: Gioachino Antonio Rossini. We known him best for his 39 operas, including THE BARBER OF SEVILLE, SEMIRAMIDE, and WILLIAM TELL. Rossiini also composed lots of other music, including songs, piano solos, chamber music and sacred works. This is “Che ascolto? ahimé, che dici? from Rossini's opera OTHELLO performed by tenors Lawrence Brownlee & Khanyiso Gwenxane and pianist Grant Loehnig.

