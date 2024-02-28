Beautiful Music NOW - Hassan Anderson

English horn is a double reed instrument in the oboe family. It has a distinctively deeper and reedier sound than its cousin, the oboe. Today's Beautiful Music is a 2009 composition for English horn with orchestra -- ROMANCE -- by Grigory Smirnov. This 2011 concert recording at Alice Tully Hall in NYC features English horn soloist Hassan Anderson with The Juilliard Orchestra, conducted by Jeffrey Milarsky.

American musician Hassan Anderson is a soloist, chamber musician, conductor, and teacher who was named Yale School of Music's 2019 Distinguished Teaching Artist of the Year.