Beautiful Music NOW - Hassan Anderson

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 28, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
JJ Ignotz

English horn is a double reed instrument in the oboe family. It has a distinctively deeper and reedier sound than its cousin, the oboe. Today's Beautiful Music is a 2009 composition for English horn with orchestra -- ROMANCE -- by Grigory Smirnov. This 2011 concert recording at Alice Tully Hall in NYC features English horn soloist Hassan Anderson with The Juilliard Orchestra, conducted by Jeffrey Milarsky.

American musician Hassan Anderson is a soloist, chamber musician, conductor, and teacher who was named Yale School of Music's 2019 Distinguished Teaching Artist of the Year.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
