Echoes: Phaedra at 50

Head into psychedelic space on the 50th anniversary of Tangerine Dream’s Phaedra. This is a seminal album of electronic music that essentially launched the whole sequencer school of electronics. We’ll hear a meditation on Phaedra with Moby, Mark Shreeve, Ian Boddy, Steve Roach, and Ulrich Schnauss. We’ll hear most of the Phaedra album and musicians influenced by the release. John Diliberto takes us on a trip to Phaedra on Echoes, Sunday night starting at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.

