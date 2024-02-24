© 2024 WSHU
Echoes: Phaedra at 50

WSHU | By John Diliberto
Published February 24, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST

Head into psychedelic space on the 50th anniversary of Tangerine Dream’s Phaedra. This is a seminal album of electronic music that essentially launched the whole sequencer school of electronics. We’ll hear a meditation on Phaedra with Moby, Mark Shreeve, Ian Boddy, Steve Roach, and Ulrich Schnauss. We’ll hear most of the Phaedra album and musicians influenced by the release. John Diliberto takes us on a trip to Phaedra on Echoes, Sunday night starting at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.

John Diliberto
John Diliberto is a nationally published writer and award-winning radio producer who has been exploring and exposing new music on the radio, in print and on-line since 1974. He currently is the host and executive producer of Echoes, heard Sunday nights from 6-10 p.m. on WSHU-FM and WSUF.
