Beautiful Music NOW - Reginald Mobley

Although he originally thought his career calling was as a visual artist, Reginald Mobley pursued music instead. The talented countertenor has performed with some of the world's top musical ensembles -- many of which you hear regularly on Sunday Baroque -- including The Academy of Ancient Music, Agave Baroque, Monteverdi Choir & English Baroque Soloists, and The Handel + Haydn Society. In addition to his classical music accomplishments, Reginald Mobley is also passionate about Musical Theatre, gospel, jazz, and more. In addition to his performing career, Mr. Mobley is also the first ever Programming Consultant for the Handel & Haydn Society, and Visiting Artist for Diversity Outreach with the Cleveland-based baroque ensemble Apollo’s Fire. Today's Beautiful Music features Reginald Mobley in a couple of performances. First, a 2023 performance of DREAM FACES.

There's also a concert performance with Bach Collegium San Diego of an excerpt from George Frideric Handel's oratorio MESSIAH: the recitative Behold, a virgin shall conceive and aria O Thou, that tellest good tidings to Zion.

I had the honor of interviewing Reginald Mobley, and you can use the link below to listen to it.