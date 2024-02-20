Music Interview: Peter Boyer and Jeffrey Biegel celebrate George Gershwin's legacy with a Rhapsody in Red, White and Blue

2024 marks the centennial of George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, and with that as inspiration pianist Jeffrey Biegel tapped Peter Boyer to build on Gershwin's vision of American music with a new work. Peter's Rhapsody in Red, White and Blue is an homage to Gershwin's piece, and asks "what is America now?" The premier recording of Rhapsody in Red, White and Blue with Peter conducting the London Symphony Orchestra with Jeffrey as soloist releases on February 23rd, and Jeffrey will be the soloist for performances in all 50 states over the next few years. The Greater Bridgeport Symphony will be presenting the Connecticut premier. Kate talks with Peter and Jeffrey about this exciting project.