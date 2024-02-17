Sunday Baroque: Presidential seal of approval

George Washington is said to have loved music, attending concerts and dancing, and encouraging his stepdaughter Nelly’s musical studies. Much later, composers Leonard Bernstein and Aaron Copland visited the Kennedy White House. So did Igor Stravinsky! And the 80-year-old Russian composer called the Kennedys “nice kids.” In celebration of President’s Day weekend, you’ll hear some of the music and musicians who’ve earned the Presidential seal of approval this weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.

