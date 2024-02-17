© 2024 WSHU
Sunday Baroque: Presidential seal of approval

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 17, 2024 at 9:13 AM EST
George Washington is said to have loved music, attending concerts and dancing, and encouraging his stepdaughter Nelly’s musical studies. Much later, composers Leonard Bernstein and Aaron Copland visited the Kennedy White House. So did Igor Stravinsky! And the 80-year-old Russian composer called the Kennedys “nice kids.” In celebration of President’s Day weekend, you’ll hear some of the music and musicians who’ve earned the Presidential seal of approval this weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Music Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
