Echoes: Fabio Mittino's Looping Guitar live

On the next Echoes, Looping Guitar live when we hear Italian guitarist Fabio Mittino. He has a highly sophisticated looping and processing system and some burning leads that he puts into his sound. It was remarkable sitting six feet away from him as all these sounds and melodies poured out, all beginning on his fingers but transformed in looping. His latest album is Out of the Blue. That is all-acoustic. But his electric looping side can be heard on Simple Music for Difficult People Volume 4. Join John Diliberto when he brings us Fabio Mittino live on Echoes, Sunday night starting at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.

