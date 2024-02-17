© 2024 WSHU
Echoes: Fabio Mittino's Looping Guitar live

WSHU | By John Diliberto
Published February 17, 2024 at 9:21 AM EST
Echoes
On the next Echoes, Looping Guitar live when we hear Italian guitarist Fabio Mittino. He has a highly sophisticated looping and processing system and some burning leads that he puts into his sound. It was remarkable sitting six feet away from him as all these sounds and melodies poured out, all beginning on his fingers but transformed in looping. His latest album is Out of the Blue. That is all-acoustic. But his electric looping side can be heard on Simple Music for Difficult People Volume 4. Join John Diliberto when he brings us Fabio Mittino live on Echoes, Sunday night starting at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.
John Diliberto
John Diliberto is a nationally published writer and award-winning radio producer who has been exploring and exposing new music on the radio, in print and on-line since 1974. He currently is the host and executive producer of Echoes, heard Sunday nights from 6-10 p.m. on WSHU-FM and WSUF.
