© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Camilla Williams

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 17, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
Courtesy of IU Archives

Today's Beautiful Music features a significant singer in opera history: soprano Camilla Williams. She lived from 1919-2012, and ClassicFM described a few of her noteworthy accomplishments: "In 1946, soprano Camilla Williams became the first Black woman to secure a contract with a major US opera company, making her debut as Cio-Cio-San in New York City Opera’s Madam Butterfly. In 1954 she also became the first African American to sing a major role with the Vienna State Opera. The American operatic soprano notably performed a rendition of the National Anthem at the Lincoln Memorial in 1963 before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech."

Today's Beautiful Music features a 1946 recording of Camilla Williams singing SUMMERTIME.
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOWBlack History Month
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona