Mix messages: Listeners share the songs that say 'I've got a crush on you'

WSHU | By Robin Hilton, Hazel Cills
Published February 13, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
John Cusack as Lloyd Dobler in the iconic boombox scene from Say Anything
Twentieth Century Fox
John Cusack as Lloyd Dobler in the iconic boombox scene from Say Anything

For Valentine's Day this year we asked listeners to tell us about a time they made a mixtape or playlist for someone as a way to show their love — or their infatuation, or to reveal the fact that they've got a crush.

On this week's All Songs Considered, NPR Music editor Hazel Cills and host Robin Hilton share some of the songs and stories listeners sent in, from Peter Gabriel's "In Your Eyes," made famous by the iconic boombox scene in the 1989 film Say Anything, to Erykah Badu's "Kiss Me On My Neck," Q-Tip's "Vivrant Thing," Depeche Mode's "Somebody," and more.
Music Valentine's Dayarts & culture
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
