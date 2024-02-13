Beautiful Music NOW - Jonathan Woody

Bass-baritone Jonathan Woody's powerful, expressive artistry provides today's Beautiful Music. This concert performance is from a March 2023 of George Frideric Handel’s oratorio MESSIAH with Washington Bach Consort. Mr. Woody is the soloist performing “Why do the nations so furiously rage together,” followed by the chorus, “Let us break their bonds asunder.”

Jonathan Woody is an in-demand soloist and chamber musician, in addition to being a composer. Learn more about his many projects!