Beautiful Music NOW - Jonathan Woody

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 13, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
Bass-baritone Jonathan Woody
Athlone Artists
Bass-baritone Jonathan Woody

Bass-baritone Jonathan Woody's powerful, expressive artistry provides today's Beautiful Music. This concert performance is from a March 2023 of George Frideric Handel’s oratorio MESSIAH with Washington Bach Consort. Mr. Woody is the soloist performing “Why do the nations so furiously rage together,” followed by the chorus, “Let us break their bonds asunder.”

Jonathan Woody is an in-demand soloist and chamber musician, in addition to being a composer. Learn more about his many projects!
Music Beautiful Music NOWBlack History Month
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
