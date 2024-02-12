Beautiful Music NOW - Brandon Patrick George

Brandon Patrick George trained at Oberlin Conservatory of Music, the Conservatoire de Paris, and the Manhattan School of Music. He is flutist with Imani Winds, and a busy soloist whose repertory ranges from the baroque era to modern commissions and everything in between. Today's Beautiful Musicfeatures Brandon Patrick George with harpist June Han playing the Tempo Minuetto section from the Sonata for Flute and Harp in E-flat by Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges.

I've had the great fortune to interview flutist Brandon Patrick George twice. You can hear our conversations by clicking on the links below.