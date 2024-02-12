© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Brandon Patrick George

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 12, 2024 at 10:32 AM EST
Brandon Patrick George
courtesy of the artist
Brandon Patrick George

Brandon Patrick George trained at Oberlin Conservatory of Music, the Conservatoire de Paris, and the Manhattan School of Music. He is flutist with Imani Winds, and a busy soloist whose repertory ranges from the baroque era to modern commissions and everything in between. Today's Beautiful Musicfeatures Brandon Patrick George with harpist June Han playing the Tempo Minuetto section from the Sonata for Flute and Harp in E-flat by Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges.

I've had the great fortune to interview flutist Brandon Patrick George twice. You can hear our conversations by clicking on the links below.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
