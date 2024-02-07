© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Baroque Conversations: Shawn Okpebholo

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona,
Julie Freddino Sabrina Garone
Published February 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST
courtesy of the artist

Award-winning musician Shawn Okpebholo earned his degrees at the prestigious University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. But he credits his start in music to The Salvation Army church, where he received free music lessons as a child, and to his mother's tenacious support.

The breadth of Dr. Okpebholo's work is extraordinary: chamber works, art songs and choral music, opera, orchestral music and concertos, and music for wind and brass band, as well as some jazz, film music, and pop. He is in demand as a composer for commissions from top-tier ensembles including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, United States Air Force Strings, Tanglewood, Aspen, and Imani Winds, to name just a few.

Shawn Okpebholo spoke with Suzanne about his career as a working composer and an educator.
Tags
Music Sunday Baroque Conversations
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's production director, and she's the host of Sunday Spotlight and producer of Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone