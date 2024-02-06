Beautiful Music NOW - Andrew Brady

© 2024 WSHU
WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 6, 2024 at 8:44 AM EST
Colburn School Conservatory of Music

Tennessee native Andrew Brady is a 2013 graduate of The Colburn School Conservatory of Music who earned the Principal Bassoon position with Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra beginning in the 22/23 season. He'd previously held the Principal Bassoon position with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra starting in January 2016. Today's Beautiful Music is an excerpt from Andrew Brady's solo performance with his colleagues of Antonio Vivaldi's Concerto in D Minor for Bassoon and Orchestra.

There's also a link to the full concert. You can hear my interview with Andrew Brady about his life in music.
Music Beautiful Music NOWBlack History Month
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
