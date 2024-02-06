Beautiful Music NOW - Andrew Brady

Tennessee native Andrew Brady is a 2013 graduate of The Colburn School Conservatory of Music who earned the Principal Bassoon position with Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra beginning in the 22/23 season. He'd previously held the Principal Bassoon position with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra starting in January 2016. Today's Beautiful Music is an excerpt from Andrew Brady's solo performance with his colleagues of Antonio Vivaldi's Concerto in D Minor for Bassoon and Orchestra.

There's also a link to the full concert. You can hear my interview with Andrew Brady about his life in music.