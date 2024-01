Today's Beautiful Music is by innovative American composer Michael Torke. Born in Milwaukee in 1961, Torke's genre-blending style includes classical, jazz, and minimalism, and many of his compositions are regularly performed and recorded. However, when this performance of his 1997 BRICK SYMPHONY was made in 2017, there was no commercially available recording of this composition. Alasdair Neale conducts the San Francisco Symphony from the 1998 world premiere.