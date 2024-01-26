Beautiful Music NOW - Emilie Mayer

Emilie Mayer was a German composer who lived from 1812-1883. She started piano lessons as a toddler, but didn't start composing until she was 28 years old. That's when her father died, and she was free to pursue her music. Emilie Mayer was quite prolific as a composer, and today's Beautiful Music is her piano concerto. This 2021 concert performance features Heghine Rapyan as the piano soloist with FSOA (Female Symphonic Orchestra Austria) conducted by Silvia Spinnato.