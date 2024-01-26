Beautiful Music NOW - Emilie Mayer

© 2024 WSHU
Published January 26, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
Emilie Mayer was a German composer who lived from 1812-1883. She started piano lessons as a toddler, but didn't start composing until she was 28 years old. That's when her father died, and she was free to pursue her music. Emilie Mayer was quite prolific as a composer, and today's Beautiful Music is her piano concerto. This 2021 concert performance features Heghine Rapyan as the piano soloist with FSOA (Female Symphonic Orchestra Austria) conducted by Silvia Spinnato.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
