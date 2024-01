Hungarian-born musician Johann Sigismund Kusser lived from 1660 until 1727, and worked as a conductor and composer in Germany, France, and Ireland. Today's Beautiful Music is the 3rd Orchestral Suite (subtitled La Cicala della cetra d’Eunomio) by Johann Sigismund Kusser played by Tempesta di Mare Baroque Orchestra. Learn more about Johann Sigismund Kusser.