Echoes: Tim Story interview

Tim Story and Hans-Joachim RoedeliusTim Story used to be the ultimate melodicist with albums like The Perfect Flaw and Beguiled. But now he’s mutating sounds, often with German icon, Roedelius.

Tim Story is something of a legend in electronic and new age circles. He’s been recording since 1981 and was a pioneer in ambient chamber music with albums like Shadowplay. But he also has an edgier side that has come out in his work with the avant-garde German electronic duo Cluster and especially the elder member of that group. Hans-Joachim Roedelius. He’s pretty much abandoned his signature sound.

I have a lot of people that say boy, I love Beguiled or I love Shadow Play, it’s one of my favorite records — and you know, are you gonna make another record like that? And I feel bad in a way, but, but I can’t in some ways because I mean I could and I might actually still. Tim Story

Tim Story, I’ve got him and Roedelius when I talk to them about Tim’s shift from a melody maven to a dissonant dreamer on Echoes, Sunday night starting at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.

Tim Story Interview Playlist

Artist – Title – Album

Tim Story – The Perfect Flaw – The Perfect Flaw

Tim Story & Hans-Joachim Roedelius – Inlandish – Inlandish

Tim Story – Slippery Hours – Shadowplay

Tim Story & Hans-Joachim Roedelius – Lunz – Lunz

Tim Story & Hans-Joachim Roedelius – Cell Three – The Roedelius Cells

Tim Story & Hans-Joachim Roedelius – Cell Four- The Roedelius Cells

Cluster – Es War Einmal – Soweisoso

Tim Story & Hans-Joachim Roedelius – Enough – Lunz 3

Tim Story & Hans-Joachim Roedelius – Concise – Lunz 3

Tim Story & Hans-Joachim Roedelius – Querlig – Lunz 3

Tim Story – Rust Smudges – Rust Smudges 1

Tim Story & Hans-Joachim Roedelius – Spirit Clock – Four Hands